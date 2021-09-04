Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Saturday night football is back in Mobile, kicking off at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, and many were excited to be back.

Saturday night's game attracted thousands cheering on their team.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun," said Jim Bullen. "I can’t believe the crowds that are here. I can’t believe this is Mobile really supporting South Alabama’s athletic department, so we’re all in.”

This is the second season at Hancock-Whitney Stadium but the first for thousands.

Last year due to COVID-19, there was no tailgating, and the stadium was at 25 percent capacity.

This year, masks are strongly encouraged, but people filled the stands to the max.

“I’m very excited to be back," said Ashley Gibson. "I’m glad they’re back to full capacity and being safe. I'm excited to be back on campus."

Kids, students, alumni, and all fans enjoyed the game day experience, but more than anything, they were excited to see their team.

"Just a good game and a win," said Jamie Sheriff. "Go Jags."

The Jags next home game is September 18 against Alcorn State, but the Jags will be on the road next week against Bowling Green.