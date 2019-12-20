A man wanted by mobile police is in custody this morning. 25-year-old “Darius Thames" -- who goes by the nickname, Etoe Da Shooter arrested last night.
Etoe Da Shooter became known a couple years ago after bragging on social media about avoiding capture for a 2017 armed robbery charge.
After he was caught and convicted... He skipped out on his sentencing. Then police say he robbed a man at gunpoint in a fast food parking lot this past Sunday.
Original Story --------------
MOBILE, Ala. - Mobile Police is asking for the public's help in locating 25-year-old Darius Thames, aka Etoe Da Shooter. Thames is wanted for robbery first degree.
Officials say on Sunday, December 15 shortly before 2 a.m., the victim stated he was parking his vehicle at the Dairy Queen located at 3213 Spring Hill Avenue due to the parking lot at Shotgun Willies being full.
The victim told police that while he was exiting his vehicle, Thames produced a handgun and robbed him of his property including his truck keys. Thames then fled on foot.
In September 2019, Thames entered a blind plea to robbery first after a 2017 robbery. According to court documents, Thames did not show up for sentencing and has been on the run ever since.
Thames also has four prior felonies and a federal gun charge.
Authorities say Thames likes to taunt the police on social media about how he can't be caught.
Thames is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Thames' whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
