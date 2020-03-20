UPDATE: Deborah Tormos has been located safe
Mobile Police need the public's help locating a missing person. Deborah Tormos, 64, was last seen Wednesday, March 18, 2020 around 10 a.m. in the area of Zeigler Circle.
Tormos was wearing a white sweater, red floral dress, black tights and blue shoes. Tormos also uses a blue walker. She has been living with a mental illness.
Tormos is 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Tormos is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
