Mobile, AL. (WALA) -- FOX 10 reported Monday night about Tonice LaPierre's stay at the Quality Inn on Church Street.

LaPierre shared photos and videos showing what she said was mold, exposed wiring, and other issues.

A&R Group Hospitality operates more than a dozen hotels in the Mobile area. Tuesday, Operations Manager Garfield Campbell sent us an email saying quote:

"Dear Fox10 news

As the operator of this hotel, we appreciate the opportunity to share the following, as it relates to your story entitled “Ida” Evacuees call conditions at one Mobile hotel unacceptable”.

I have personally talked to Ms. LaPierre and Ms. Duncan, her daughter, and expressed our most sincere apologies for the room conditions they experienced. Due to the high demand from IDA evacuees our hotel manager attempted to accommodate as many distressed guests as possible, and we clearly recognize that we should not have offered to rent this room in its current condition. The heavy rains from “Ida” impacted several of our rooms and our phone lines. We have since placed these units off-market and are working to get them repaired. Ms. LaPierre was sympathetic to our dilemma, and we have in turn refunded her full stay with us. She now understands that our failure to promptly respond to her telephone inquiry was due to inoperable phone lines.

We recognize that Ms. LaPierre, like many others from Louisiana, have been faced with a great deal of adversity in the past week and we will do our part, as we always have, in helping in any way possible.

Sincerely,

Garfield Campbell

Operation Manager"