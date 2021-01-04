Kenneth Presley

Kenneth Presley has dementia and was last seen Monday morning in the area of Grelot Road and Cody Road. 

UPDATE: Mobile Police said Kenneth Presley was found safe. 

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 77-year-old man reported missing by his family. 

MPD said Kenneth Presley has dementia and was last seen Monday morning in the area of Grelot Road and Cody Road.

Presley was wearing a blue and yellow flowered Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. His wife believes he may have been heading to Florida.

He is driving a yellow vehicle with Alabama Tag #TGK272.

Presley is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

Kenneth Presley has dementia and was last seen driving a yellow vehicle with Alabama Tag #TGK272.

