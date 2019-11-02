Updated 11/2/19 8:20
According to Mobile Police one man was shot at the Exxon Gas station on Hwy 90 near Carol Plantation Rd.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers have one person in custody.
Original Story----------
According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire, Crews responded to the Mobil gas station on Hwy 90 near Carol Plantation rd. of one "possibly" shot.
The victim is and unknown-aged male who has been transported to a local hospital.
No further details at this time FOX10 is on the scene and is working to gather additional information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.