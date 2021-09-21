MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a child was shot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Boulevard near Moffett Road Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said two people were fighting each other inside of the store, one of them was a relative of the victim. Police said the relative was holding a gun that ended up firing and a bullet hit a five-year-old boy in the foot.
The child was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
MPD said the case will be presented to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.
