UPDATE: 11/28/19
Citronelle Police Department confirms that Jennifer Anne Mizelle has turned herself in.
Jennifer Anne Mizelle was wanted by the Citronelle Police Department on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person first degree.
According to a Facebook post from the Citronelle Police department Mizelle is “known to prey upon elderly male victims and is known to extort significant amounts of money from them”
ORIGINAL STORY-----------------
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA ) -- Jennifer Anne Mizelle is wanted by the Citronelle Police Department on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person first degree.
Police say she is possibly located in Mobile or Blount County.
"This person is known to prey upon elderly male victims and is known to extort significant amounts of money from them," Citronelle Police said in a Facebook post.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Hadaway at CPD 251-866-5596. You can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.