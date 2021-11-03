MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Occupants of two vehicles heading east on Dauphin Street shot at each other near the Interstate 65 interchange Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officer Katrina Frazier, a spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department, told FOX10 News that it is unclear what sparked the violence. But she said one of the gunmen suffered a gunshot wound. She said investigators followed him to the hospital, hoping to find out more about what happened.

“This is such a fluid situation,” she said. “Investigators are everywhere trying to piece this together.”

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch said one of his detectives just happened to be in the area when he heard the gunfire.

“One of our investigators was sitting at an intersection right near Dauphin and 65; heard what he believed to be 15 to 20 gunshots in very close proximity,” he told FOX10 News. “As he begins looking around, sees a blue car, start driving erratically cross over the median.”

Burch said the detective followed the vehicle on to I-65 and to the Springhill Avenue exit. He said the Blue Kia came to a stop, and the investigators discovered the driver had been shot.

During the exchange of gunshots, a bullet apparently traveled over the median and pierced the driver’s side read door, and into a laundry basket in the back seat of the vehicle moving in the opposite direction.

The three women who were in the car were shaken up but, otherwise, unhurt. They told FOX10 News that they were on their way back from doing laundry.

Sheila Jackson, who was caught in traffic in the aftermath and expressed disgust over the violence.

“I’m sick of it,” she said. “This is ridiculous. We need to do something different. We need to start loving each other and stop all this foolishness. This has got to stop.”

The shootout is the latest in what has proven to be a particularly bloody year in the Port City.

“It seems that we’re seeing an unprecedented level of violence,” Burch said. “Especially, people willing to use guns when you’ve got a rolling shootout in one of the busiest intersections in Mobile, in broad daylight. It just angers me that people are willing to risk other people’s lives to settle their disputes in the middle of an intersection.”

Updated at 5:50 p.m. with additional information.