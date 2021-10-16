MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Uriah man died Friday from injuries received in a single-vehicle crash last month, according to Alabama State Troopers in Evergreen.

Quinton A. Peavy, 42, was seriously injured Sept. 27 when the 2008 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch on Alabama 59 north in Monroe County about four miles south of Uriah. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Friday, authorities said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the cause of the accident.