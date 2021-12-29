MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --
Mobile Police said US Marshals arrested a fugitive Wednesday evening on Hillcrest Lane.
MPD said officers first went to the house earlier in the day for what the department called "code enforcement." Once there, investigators said they determined a wanted man was inside the house so they called US Marshals.
After several hours, a man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.
