MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama plans to return to a traditional campus environment for the fall 2021 semester, including face-to-face classes, student meetings, activities and events, USA President Tony Waldrop and Interim Provost Andrea Kent announced Tuesday.

“Our collective efforts to maintain health and safety standards on campus, along with the local and state reduction in COVID-19 cases, allows us to plan to transition to more traditional operations this fall,” Waldrop said. “Courses that were moved fully or partially online due the pandemic will shift back to in-person learning, assuming we continue to see improving trends in controlling the virus. Employees will continue to transition back to offices.”

The shift back to more standard operations will depend on maintaining health and safety standards that prevent the spread of COVID-19, Waldrop added, and said plans will be adjusted should COVID-19 circumstances change. University leadership will continue to monitor pandemic conditions to ensure a safe transition is possible. Additional details will be announced as plans are finalized.

“Our top priority is maintaining the health of our students and employees, while at the same time recognizing that our students want and need to be in the classrooms and labs with faculty, and to be among friends while participating in activities and events,” Kent said. “Our campus community has shown diligence in managing the risks of COVID-19, and as we move forward, we feel confident that we can safely manage a return to a traditional campus experience. I look forward to all our students returning to campus.”