MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- No official announcement on a vote yet, but multiple reports indicate the Big 10 plans to cancel football this fall. That decision could make a huge impact on what other conferences do.
Giving us a sneak peak at their new Hancock Whitney Football Stadium -- South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann seems confident their season will move forward.
"Obviously that will have some influence on how others may think moving forward. But at this point in time the Sunbelt conference and we at the University of South Alabama are continuing to plan to play all of our sports this fall as scheduled and look forward to doing that," said Dr. Erdmann.
Even amid all the uncertainty that is COVID-19, the Jags continue to work hard for the upcoming season.
"Everybody is out here getting better -- the young guys are getting more comfortable on offense and defense," said Jalen Tolbert, USA Wide Receiver.
"I know everybody wants to play. Whether we will or not is still up in the air... But I know we want to play and we want to go through with this season," said Brian Anckerson, USA Offensive Lineman.
The stadium can accommodate more than 25,000 fans, but as of right now only 6,000 will be allowed in on game day to meet social distancing guidelines. Meanwhile, Erdmann says they're in close contact with Sunbelt conference officials and will make any adjustments as needed.
"We are in a point in time and in a situation where all options will be considered and would be considered if needed. And whatever is needed to provide an opportunity for our student athletes to compete and for our fans to enjoy games we will do that," said Erdmann. "Yes -- we live in the present... we live in today, but there is going to be a future and there is going to be a time on the other side of this and this stadium is going to start breathing at it's full capacity. And it's going to be wonderful."
The team's first game is scheduled for September 3rd at Southern Miss. Their home opener -- September 12th in the new stadium against Tulane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.