Nearly 100 University of South Alabama student-athletes were recognized at the Scholar-Athlete Breakfast held at the University Student Center Ballroom on Wednesday morning.
The ceremony, which honored individuals who posted a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring, included 93 student-athletes, with 40 of those recording a perfect 4.0 mark. Twelve of the school's 17 sport programs had a cumulative group GPA above a 3.0 last semester, with 11 of those teams finishing the spring over a 3.20.
The men's and women's cross country squads recorded the highest spring marks with 3.60 and 3.53 grades, respectively. The men's basketball and volleyball programs were also recognized for posting the most improved GPAs from the fall 2018 semester.
Dr. Tim Sherman, a professor in the biology department, was honored for his commitment to aiding Jaguar student-athletes as well.
"Thank you to everyone for making the effort to be here today, and congratulations to the student-athletes who earned their way into this room. It wasn't a gift, it didn't just happen; it was a conscious decision over and over again to have your priorities in the right place," said South Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann. "We appreciate our members of the faculty in attendance, you are impacting the lives of student-athletes. There are people in this room today who you have made an impression on, thank you for doing that."
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/WeAreSouth_JAGS. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
Join the South Circle, the unrestricted giving option of the University of South Alabama Athletics. Contributions to the South Circle directly support all 17 sports in addition to various support programming. For more information on how you can join visit: http://jaguarathleticfund.com/give
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.