MOBILE, Ala. --In honor of their most recent donation of more than eight acres of land in Baldwin County, the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees today, September 11, officially named the site as the Mapp Family Campus.
The location is at the southeast corner of Alabama Highway 181 and Alabama Highway 104 just outside of Fairhope and valued at more than $2 million.
“This campus will allow us to bring to Baldwin County the unique combination of the delivery of specialized healthcare and the training of the next generation of physicians on a campus that also addresses wellness, nutrition and prevention,” said John V. Marymont, MD, MBA, USA vice president for medical affairs and dean of the USA College of Medicine. “These services will include advance forms of pediatric surgery, pediatric gastroenterology, neurosurgery, total joint replacement and more.”
The initial plans for the site call for the development of a medical office building that will be home to primary and specialty care professionals.
Additionally, a full array of imaging technologies are slated for the location. USA Health has filed a Certificate of Need application with the state to build an ambulatory surgical center on the location as well.
The campus is designed to have multiple water features, walking paths and outdoor educational and gathering areas.
Further, plans call for the campus to contain an indoor educational component that can be utilized for providing patients with nutritional and prevention strategies related to wellness.
The space also will be available for USA Health to carry out its academic healthcare mission by serving as a location to educate future and current healthcare providers.
