MOBILE, Ala. --University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack announced Friday that following a violation of university and team rules, Carlos Davis has been suspended indefinitely.

“We have been made aware of a situation involving Carlos and are continuing to gather information,” Wommack said. “At this time we have decided to suspend Carlos from all team activities until further notice.”

According to MPD, on Thursday, February 18, 2021 officers were in the area of University Boulevard near Campus Quarters when they heard shots fired.

They responded to Campus Quarters, 112 University Boulevard and were directed to an apartment and made contact with the suspect.

They found marijuana during the search.

MPD states a search outside of the apartment revealed a backpack that contained the suspect's identification and marijuana. Carlos Davis, 22 was then arrested