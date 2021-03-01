USA Health and Mobile Heart Specialists announce creation of Mobile Heart USA Health Cardiology clinic

MOBILE, Ala. - USA Health and Mobile Heart Specialists are pleased to announce the creation of Mobile Heart USA Health Cardiology Clinic.

“We are excited to work with Mobile Heart Specialists to increase access to cardiac services for our patients,” said Errol Crook, M.D., professor and the Abraham Mitchell Chair of Internal Medicine at the University of South Alabama. “This innovative partnership builds upon an existing relationship the two groups have developed over the years, working together to care for cardiac patients and train the next generation of cardiologists.”

“This is an exciting time for all of us with Mobile Heart Specialists,” said Kevin DeAndrade, M.D., Partner at Mobile Heart Specialists. “Expanding our relationship with the region’s only academic health system will further enhance our community’s access to the most advanced heart medicine possible.”

“The people throughout the region will have even greater access to the patient-centered heart care they expect from Mobile Heart Specialists and the research-based advances from USA Health Cardiology. We are excited to partner with Mobile Heart Specialists and transform cardiac care for the people in the upper Gulf Coast,” said Sam Dean, administrator for USA Health University Hospital.

USA Health cardiologists, as well as those from Mobile Heart Specialists, will have outpatient visits at the USA Health Building, located at 3290 Dauphin St. Combined, the two groups will have 10 cardiologists seeing patients at the new location.

People wishing to make an appointment can call 251-873-6280

Mobile Heart Specialists will continue to see patients in their main office located on Airport Boulevard.