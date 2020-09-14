MOBILE, Ala. -- Hurricane Sally is creating scheduling changes within USA Health.
Outpatient clinics will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. Patients are being notified to reschedule their appointments.
The Mitchell Cancer Institute facilities in Mobile will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilborn Clinic in Fairhope will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m-1 p.m.
Non-essential surgeries at University Hospital and Children’s & Women’s Hospital for Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed. The emergency rooms at both hospitals remain open.
For more information and updates, visit usahealthsystem.com/weather.
