MOBILE, Ala. (March 5, 2021) Deborah Browning, MSN, RN, CENP, has been named chief nursing officer for USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 15.

“We are excited to have someone with Debbie's experience, knowledge, and abilities joining our team,” said Christopher Jett, MHA, administrator for the hospital. “I am certain that she will be an effective leader, and will help continue to grow our organization in high quality, patient centered care.”

Browning has spent her career providing healthcare to children and women. She most recently served as chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, the only free-standing women’s and children’s hospital in the state. She has been responsible for women’s and/or children’s service lines at medical centers including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in North Carolina, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital, and others.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky and her Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Phoenix.

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Alabama’s only free-standing inpatient facility dedicated to providing care to children and women, provides the most comprehensive services for children and women in our region. Home to the region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and high-risk obstetrics program, Children’s & Women’s also has the region’s only pediatric emergency department staffed by specially trained physicians in pediatric emergency medicine.