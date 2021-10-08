Effective immediately, the visitation policy for USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital has changed to allow for two designated family members or caregivers in inpatient areas.

For those receiving outpatient and emergency services and patients who are COVID positive, one designated family member or caregiver will be allowed.

“The recent reduction in cases of COVID-19 allow us to adjust our visitation policy,” said Chris Jett, hospital administrator at Children’s & Women’s. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, this updated visitation policy is subject to change based on health and safety conditions.”