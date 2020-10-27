MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recognizing that adolescents, teenagers and their parents face unique challenges during cancer, USA Health has launched a new support group just for them. Called “Canteen,” the support group offers separate Zoom meetings for adolescents, teens and their parents each month, no matter where they receive treatment.
“The purpose of this cancer support group is to allow pre-teens, teens and their parents a safe space to navigate the emotional upheaval that results from a pediatric cancer diagnosis,” said Lauren Henson, LMSW, a social worker at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.
The next meeting for parents of children up to age 18 who are currently in treatment or remission will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Separate meetings for preteens/teens will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact Lauren Henson at lhenson@health.southalabama.edu or call 251-415-1664. Zoom links will be sent by email after registration. Participants also may visit @mitchellcancer or @usacwhospital on Facebook to follow future Canteen events.
