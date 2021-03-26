MOBILE, Ala. --USA Health marked a milestone today on the Alabama Gulf Coast, giving its 50,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Denise Dortch.

“I want to make sure and help the community and do my part and stay safe,” Dortch said. “COVID is real. I know several people who passed (away) because of it.”

A little more than three months ago, on Dec. 15, 2020, a USA Health nurse gave the first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the region to healthcare staff at University Hospital.

"We are proud to continue to lead vaccination efforts on the upper Gulf Coast," said Michael Chang, M.D., chief medical officer for USA Health. "Part of our role as an academic health system is to train the next generation of healthcare providers on how to best serve our patients, including vulnerable populations. This sometimes includes outreach efforts such as the community-based vaccine clinics held in underserved areas across Mobile."

Soon after the initial vaccine distribution to frontline workers this winter, USA Health expanded a partnership with the City of Mobile to open a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Mobile Civic Center arena where thousands of residents in eligible groups have received protection from the novel coronavirus through a two-dose series of shots.

Understanding the public health need to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, USA Health also began working with public school systems in Mobile and Baldwin counties, hosting numerous mass vaccine events to focus vaccination efforts on educators on both sides of Mobile Bay.

Earlier this week, on March 22, those 55 and older and those 16 and older with certain health conditions became eligible to receive the vaccine to prevent COVID in Alabama. Most people can receive an appointment with USA Health within 24 to 48 hours of signing up.

Sign up here: usahealthvaccines.com