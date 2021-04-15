MOBILE, Ala. --According to USA Health, no appointment is needed for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic planned today
Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a drive-through vaccination clinic today, Thursday, April 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, 3130 Dauphin Island Parkway, in Mobile.
The clinic, a partnership of USA Health, the City of Mobile and community organizations, will return on Thursday, May 6 to provide second doses of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.