MOBILE, Ala. -- Due to the predicted extreme weather conditions for Tuesday, Feb. 16, USA Health is rescheduling those individuals who have appointments to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on that day at its drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center.

Operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17, inside the civic center arena, where approximately 1,000 people a day are receiving the vaccine from USA Health staff members.

USA Health has provided more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since it began its initiative on Dec. 15, 2020 in Mobile.