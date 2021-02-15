MOBILE, Ala. -- Due to the predicted extreme weather conditions for Tuesday, Feb. 16, USA Health is rescheduling those individuals who have appointments to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on that day at its drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center.
Operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17, inside the civic center arena, where approximately 1,000 people a day are receiving the vaccine from USA Health staff members.
USA Health has provided more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since it began its initiative on Dec. 15, 2020 in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.