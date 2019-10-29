Having a spinal problem is a complex disease that requires more than just a skilled surgeon.
USA Health has a host of experts working within one institution including physical therapists, nutritionists, pain management specialists, medical doctors, adult and pediatrics physicians and specialists. complex cases at USA Health undergo a surgeon peer review process where cases are discussed with different surgeons at a formal spine conference.
To learn more, visit www.usahealthsystem.com/specialties/complex-spine-center
