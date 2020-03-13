MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) In light of the current outbreak of COVID-19 in addition to the World Health Organization declaring the virus as a global pandemic, USA Health officials say they are taking all reasonable precautions to keep their community safe and informed.
According to officials, based on the expanding global outbreak and guidance from experts in public health and infectious disease, please see below for interim policy changes and event cancellations.
Policy Changes:
USA Health Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Offices
Starting today, March 13, 2020, USA Health – which includes University Hospital, Children’s & Women’s Hospital, and all USA Health outpatient clinics – will alter its patient visitor policies. Each patient will be permitted no more than one (1) visitor at a time. This restriction applies to non-essential volunteers, vendors and drug representatives.
No visitors with symptoms of COVID-19 or influenza will be permitted in the facilities. No visitors will be allowed for patients who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test. Further, we strongly recommend that children not visit patients in our facilities at this time.
This new policy will be in place until the spread of COVID-19 no longer is perceived as a threat to patients, staff and our community.
These restrictions were put into place after careful consideration of the best proactive prevention strategies based on Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommendations as well as consultation with our infectious diseases specialists.
As an organization that emphasizes patient-centered care, we recognize that this policy deviates from our daily processes, but at the same time, we feel this is a critical precaution to help keep our community safe during the COVID-19 situation.
USA Health Hospitals
USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital are temporarily suspending all group visits and tours until further notice. To make arrangements for donations, please call volunteer services for Children’s & Women’s at 415-1123 or for University Hospital at 471-7265.
Event Cancellations
Touch-A-Truck: Previously planned for Saturday, March 14 at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Match Day: Previously planned for Friday, March 20 at Christ United Methodist Church.
St. Baldrick’s: St. Baldrick’s, a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research planned for Sunday, March 22 on the campus of Children’s & Women’s Hospital, will transition to a virtual event through Facebook live. More details will be available on the Facebook event page soon.
Med School Café: Previously planned for March 27 at Strada Patient Care Center.
