The All of Us Research Program, is a new research program at USA. It is being funded by the National Institutes of Health and is expected to be in Mobile for at least the next ten years, possibly more.
The goal of the research program is to learn more about people- their lifestyle, family history, and how your genetic makeup affects one's health. This program is a historical effort to accelerate medical research so that treatments can be specific to the individual, thereby making treatments more effective. This new practice of medicine is called Precision Medicine.
To get to this place where medicine is tailored to the individual, researchers need people of diverse backgrounds to participate. Our annual goal is to enroll 1,000 people (19 years of age and older) into the program for the next 5 years. Currently, we are enrolling through USA Health System, but I am seeking other venues to engage the community outside of the health clinics and hospitals.
Taking part is free and doesn't cost anything more than an hour of a person's time. If one decides to join, they will receive $25 cash as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the program! Enrollment can also begin in the comfort of their own homes via simply downloading the Join All of Us app on their mobile device. The final part of enrollment involves blood and urine samples being collected in USA's health clinic.
To learn more, visit www.joinallofus.org/usa. You can also call 251-471-7708.
To enroll:
1601 Center Street
Mobile, AL 36617
