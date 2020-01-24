USA's seismometer picked up Friday's shaking in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- There was a little bit of a morning jolt on Friday and it had nothing to do with coffee. The ground was moving in West Mobile and there was also a big boom.
The sudden shake lasted just moments, but it was enough for motion activated cameras to kick in.
“It only records whenever it senses some sort of movement which means I have this huge metal building and it was moving that building that much,” said Russell Hoover.
Hoover capturing video that proves people were not dreaming Friday morning when it started shaking.
“My house started rattling and for the first time ever I started hearing pops in the attic which were either joists moving around or nails popping,” he said.
It was not just people who felt it, technology also picked up on it. The University of South Alabama says their seismometer shows the shake.
“It doesn't appear to be an earthquake so maybe something else, maybe something at the earth's surface,” said Dr. Alex Beebe an Associate Professor at South Alabama. “Maybe an explosion, maybe something in the atmosphere like a sonic boom.”
Friday’s shake, whatever caused it, is why Beebe and the university invested in a seismometer, even though earthquakes are rare here.
“We're not in an area that's prone to earthquakes,” he said. “Earthquakes are very, very infrequent where we are geologically, we're not on an active fault line.”
If this was a sonic boom, we may never know what caused it, at this point no military installation has claimed it.
(1) comment
Please stop saying it happened in West Mobile! It happened all over from Dauphin Island to up past Saraland and lots of Mississippi from Lucedale to Pascagoula! For God’s sake all of this is NOT West Mobile!
