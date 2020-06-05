MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama students will see no increase in tuition and housing costs for the upcoming school year. The University’s Board of Trustees, at its June 5 meeting, approved the administration’s recommendation to keep tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year at current levels.
This is the second consecutive year the university has left tuition unchanged.
“The University of South Alabama is sensitive to the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on so many of our students and their families. We believe this is the prudent decision at this time,” USA President Dr. Tony Waldrop said.
USA’s tuition is among the least expensive of Alabama’s public universities
