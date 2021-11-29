MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's women's volleyball team is tournament-bound for the first time.
The Jaguars qualified for the NCAA championship by winning the Sun Belt Conference.
USA will face Miami in a single-elimination match on Friday in Gainesville in the first round of the 64-team tourney.
The Jags had a great season that saw them win a record 15 conference matches. USA heads into the tournament riding a 13-match winning streak.
