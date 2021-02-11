MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a seven-year tenure marked by substantial growth and enhancements to the University of South Alabama’s mission of education, healthcare, research and service, President Waldrop will retire later this year, the University’s Board of Trustees announced today.

“President Waldrop has accomplished so much during his time at USA that it is almost impossible to catalog his impact on the University,” said USA Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Shumock. “His guiding principle is to put students first, and he has substantially enhanced academics, student life, athletics and facilities, and developed new programs and initiatives that have propelled USA to higher levels of teaching and research. At the same time, he’s overseen advancements and expansions to our healthcare system that make USA Health the premier provider in the region.”

Waldrop will remain in office at least through the end of this academic year, Shumock said, as a national search is conducted to select the next president.

Read Waldrop's full statement below:

"Dear University Community,

It was in Florida, during one of our morning walks, that Julee suggested I should start looking for an opening if I wanted to be a college president. That search brought us to South, and I am better for her encouragement, and grateful for yours over the past seven years.

As I noted in my inauguration speech, any success I’ve had in higher education administration has been possible because of my wife. She’s my strongest supporter, and, probably more important, my toughest critic. She has accompanied me to jobs across the country – from North Carolina to Texas to Illinois, back to North Carolina and then to Florida before we came to Mobile.

Now it’s time that I follow Julee. To do so, I will be stepping down as president later this year.

I am proud to let you know that Julee has been named assistant dean for the Duke University School of Nursing. There, she will oversee Duke’s doctor of nursing practice program, consistently a top-ranked program. This is an amazing opportunity for her, and I hope I can be as supportive of her as she has been of me.

I’m also proud of what we all have accomplished at South. Together, we’ve increased our retention and graduation rates, attracted more academically gifted students, held tuition level for two consecutive years, sent more students abroad on scholarship, raised our research profile, expanded access to healthcare, and strengthened ties between the University and the Mobile community.

We’ve established formal connections with regional community colleges, launched an adult education program, enhanced diversity and inclusion efforts, and closed out a capital campaign that raised more than $160 million for scholarships, fellowships, equipment and facilities. We created a new Honors College, and built Hancock Whitney Stadium.

All of us at the University and USA Health, including the president’s council, faculty, staff, students and alumni, are responsible for those achievements.

I owe a particular debt of gratitude to South’s Board of Trustees for selecting me as the University of South Alabama’s third president, and for its leadership and counsel over the years. The board soon will begin a search for my replacement. I will remain as president until July 1.

My successor will inherit a University that has positioned itself for even greater success, and a University community that I know will warmly embrace her or him. Being president of the University of South Alabama has been a great honor, and Julee and I are indebted for that opportunity.

Thank you for all you have done for me, and for our University.

Tony Waldrop, Ph.D.

President"