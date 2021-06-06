MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite scattered showers, visitors made their way out to Battleship Memorial Park on this 77th D-Day anniversary.

Many will tell you passing by the U.S.S. Alabama doesn't do it justice and that climbing aboard the historic battleship is an entirely different experience.

"It's just pure awesome.... I can't imagine the power these ships have on them. It's impressive," said Tony Miller.

"It's big. A city in the ocean," said Bruce Cardenas.

While her size is something to marvel at -- so are the Alabama's accessories.

"Just all of the guns... On here. How well it is equipped to protect itself," said Denton Eller, visiting from Oklahoma.

The visit -- a birthday weekend for Ezekiel Brown. Visiting from Arizona -- he turned 12 on Saturday.

"I saw the Battleship movie and I thought that is the coolest thing ever -- and they used the USS Iowa or Missouri -- and I was like I have to get on one of these ships. So I've always wanted to get on one," said Ezekiel.

Surrounded by reminders of the price of freedom -- On this D-Day -- they're all extremely grateful.

"It's an honor to be able to come and observe stuff like this, especially on these kind of days -- where people that paved the way for our freedoms... It makes you think. Yeah, we owe these people all of our freedoms," said Miller.

"I think they deserve this and more... They've earned this. They worked hard and died and served for us... They definitely deserve this," said Ezekiel.

"I think it's pretty awesome. If it wasn't for them -- we wouldn't have the freedom we have today," said Eller.