SAN DIEGO, Cal. (WALA) -- The USS Mobile arrives at its new home port in San Diego on Saturday.

The journey completes the ship's first transit as a newly commissioned vessel. The U.S. Navy and City of Mobile commissioned the "Mobile" on May 22nd in the Port City at the Austal shipyard, where more than 4,000 local workers built her.

The USS Mobile is the 15th LCS homeported in Sandiego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet.