MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Only a matter of months now until the future USS Mobile will be commissioned and will enter service.
On Thursday, a press conference was held to build excitement.
The ship was officially delivered to the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, one of 16 ships built by Austal in the last five years in The Port City.
Once the ship is commissioned it will be the 5th USS Mobile in history, but what is special about this one, not only is it called the USS Mobile, it was built in its namesake city.
The exact date of the commissioning is up in the air, but it is expected to happen in the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.