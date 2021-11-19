As we get into the holiday season and gathering with our families, one may be wondering how best to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Pastor Milton Safford and Reverend Jeffery Mackie to talk more about the importance of vaccinations and a vaccine event coming up this weekend. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Amity Missionary Baptist Church, 2451 St. Stephens Road.