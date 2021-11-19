As we get into the holiday season and gathering with our families, one may be wondering how best to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Pastor Milton Safford and Reverend Jeffery Mackie to talk more about the importance of vaccinations and a vaccine event coming up this weekend. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Amity Missionary Baptist Church, 2451 St. Stephens Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.