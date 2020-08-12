MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – There is an urgent water warning after a sewer overflow sent thousands of gallons of wastewater spewing out in West Mobile and we are told vandals caused the spill.
In total about 69,000 gallons of sewer water ended up in Milkhouse Creek on Monday.
The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said it is all because someone put rocks in a manhole.
“Every gallon of sewage is an unacceptable gallon of sewage in our waterways, we can do better,” said Casi Callaway, Executive Director of Mobile Baykeeper.
MAWSS says the spill was no accident.
They sent us pictures showing the rocks and all the debris that they say was deliberately placed in a manhole that led to thousands of gallons of dirty water to leak out creating a very costly repair.
“Every manhole has a purpose and they serve a purpose so anytime we’re destroying something like city property or MAWSS property or any other sewage treatment facilities property, we are impacting public health,” Callaway said.
The vandalized manhole is near Grelot and Cody and MAWSS says this is not the first-time manholes have been hit in the area.
Now, the Mobile County Health Department is warning people about using the creek for swimming or fishing.
“Every drop it causes an impact small or large sure, but 69,000 gallons is a significant spill and it’s something we’ve got to be able to stop,” Callaway said.
MAWSS is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of those involved in vandalizing the manhole. If you know anything call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
