MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An apartment building at Greystone Place Apartments at 3446 Lloyds Lane was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene at midday Thursday.
Witnesses report the automobile struck the building and other vehicles in the parking lot before the driver left the scene.
FOX10 News is seeking additional information from authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.