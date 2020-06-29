MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at approximately 5:55 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of the Ashbury Hotel & Suites, 600 West I-65 Service Road South, in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Further investigation revealed that the shot victim stole a vehicle that was left running at IHOP located at 3912 Airport Blvd, and the subjects from whom he stole the vehicle got into another vehicle, after firing shots, and chased him catching up to him in the Ashbury Hotel & Suites parking lot.
One of the subjects shot the victim to take the vehicle back. That subject was later located. Eddie Davis, 21, was arrested. A warrant will be signed against the shot victim for theft of property first degree.
