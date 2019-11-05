MOBILE, Ala --Keep Mobile Beautiful is hosting a clean-up event in honor of Veterans Day and they need your help.
You will also be able to recycle your electronics and shred your documents.
Its all in an effort to keep the trash out of our environment.
For details on the event, you can check out their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/KeepMobileBeautiful/).
