On this Veterans Day, we remember the men and women who served our country.
We introduce you to one: a survivor of Pearl Harbor who's living here in Mobile.
And he has quite a story to tell.
98 year old Harold Pouyadou said, "We thought it was a drill. We let it go, you know."
Pouyadou was getting ready to go to church when he says he saw the first bomb dropped on Ford Island.
Pouyadou said, "All these fighter planes were parked, start dropping bombs in it, set the whole works on fire."
When the attack ended, he began rescuing his fellow service members.
He said, "We were picking up these guys out of the water, oil about that thick. And when these guys would come out of the water, they...you couldn't tell their face. They were completely covered with oil. And we saved hundreds of lives."
Pouyadou took them to the medical dispensary.
But, while he was working there with another man, there was a horrifying moment.
He said, "Bam! Just like that, I heard a bomb falling. It was whistling, it was getting closer all the time. And I shouted to him, I said we were going to the door, of the dispensary. I shouted to him to jump and, after that, I didn't know anything."
The bomb didn't explode, but Pouyadou was knocked unconscious and thrown clear from the dispensary.
He said, "I learned later that I was there about two hours. I was whipped out into the street. This is what really made me believe in God again, I'll tell you. My God, it did."
