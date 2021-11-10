MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Here is a list of Veterans Day activities happening Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, around the FOX10 viewing area.

MOBILE

7 a.m. - Sunrise Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Battleship Memorial Park.

10 a.m. Mobile Veterans Day Parade in downtown Mobile.

Noon – Mobile Veterans Day Luncheon at Fort Whiting. Order luncheon tickets on Eventbrite. More information here.

7 p.m. - Mobile Symphonic Pops Concert (free) at Battleship Memorial Park Aircraft Pavilion.

BAY MINETTE

10:30 a.m. - Baldwin County Annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremonies in Bay Minette, at 1 Courthouse Square.

FAIRHOPE

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Trop Rock for the Vets Fairhope American Legion Post 199, at 700 South Mobile St. Tickets can be purchased online at troprockforourvets.com.

4:45 p.m. - Fairhope Veterans Day Sunset Prayer Service at Henry George Park, Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy, Fairhope’s Veteran’s Memorial.

FOLEY

10 a.m. - Foley Veterans Day Parade at Max Griffin Park.

2 p.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 99 in Foley.

SATSUMA

9 a.m. - City of Satsuma Veterans Day Ceremony at Satsuma City Hall.

SEMMES

3 to 5 p.m. - City of Semmes Veterans Day Ceremony at Semmes Honor Park, 4100 Wulff Road.

SILVERHILL

10 a.m. - City of Silverhill Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.