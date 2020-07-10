MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, July 8, at approximately 10:34 p.m., police responded to the area of Moffett Road near Racine Avenue in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The victim was crossing Moffett Road on foot when he was hit. He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
On July 9, the 40-year-old victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained from being struck by the vehicle. This accident is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
