MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Schillinger Road near Bermuda Drive in Mobile County.
A female was struck in the roadway by a 2017 Hyundai Accent, driven by Madalyn G. Schaffer, 20, of Eight Mile.
The pedestrian killed in crash was identified as Debbra Cannon Cooper, a 57-year-old white female from Mobile.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact investigators at 251-660-2300.
