GROVE HILL POST, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, has claimed the life of a Fruitdale man.
William Shawn Heathcock, 46, was killed when the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway after trying to avoid a vehicle that slowed suddenly. Heathcock was transported to University Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 45 approximately 4 miles north of Fruitdale. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
