MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to Dauphin Island Parkway and Englewood Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim down inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The male victim was identified as 35-year-old Quintez Pryear. Pryear was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police also located a 16-year-old juvenile victim at the 1400 block of Brooke Avenue. The grandmother of the juvenile victim, stated that she picked up her grandson from work and they were traveling eastbound on McVay Drive toward Englewood Street when her grandson said he had been shot. The bullet came through the rear passenger side door and struck the juvenile victim.
The grandmother continued to drive home, 1400 block of Brooke Avenue, where she called 911. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and transported the juvenile victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is an active homicide investigation.
