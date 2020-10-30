MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, October 30, 2020 at approximately 1:49 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Louise Drive West in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the male victim who died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The male victim was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Baker.
Baker was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
This is an active homicide investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.