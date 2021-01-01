MOBILE, Ala. – On Friday, January 1, 2021 at approximately 5:39 a.m., police responded to I-65 near Government Boulevard in reference to a traffic accident.
According to MPD, investigation revealed that the victim entered northbound on I-65 from westbound Government Boulevard and merged into the middle lane. The subject was traveling north on I-65 at a high speed and struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle.
MPD states the victim then struck the guard rail and came to a stop in the middle lane of northbound I-65. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
They add the subject had a strong odor of alcohol and showed signs of impairment during the field sobriety test.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Monayasia Ash.
The subject has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Richardson. Richardson was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.
