MOBILE, Ala. - On Saturday, April 25, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Wealthy Street in reference to the report of one down in the backyard of the location.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim deceased.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Joseph Carter.
This is an active homicide investigation.
