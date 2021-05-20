MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at around 5:00 p.m., Mobile County Sheriff's Office was notified about a shooting that happened in the area of Red Fox Road and Villard Byrd Road in Mount Vernon.

When deputies arrived, the victim, Alex Wendell Weaver. 23, had been shot in the lower right part of his back.

Weaver was then life-flighted to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

According to MCSO, witnesses identified the shooter as Lloyd Brandon Harvey, 27.

MCSO detectives continued looking for Harvey and arrested him on May 19, 2021.

Harvey is charged with assault 1st, resisting arrest, discharge of a gun in an occupied/unoccupied vehicle, and 6 outstanding warrants.

The outstanding warrants were 5 traffic and 1 domestic violence 3rd.