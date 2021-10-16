Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department arrested a 19-year old Semmes man Saturday in connection with Friday night's shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Jai Scott was booked into the Mobile County Jail on five counts of attempted murder, according to authorities. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Meanwhile, one teenage victim remained in critical condition at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. His mother identified him as Jakobe Morgan, 18. Gwendolyn Crawford says her son was shot five times. She tells FOX 10 News Jakobe has a bullet fracture his spine and one went bullet went through his kidney. She says Jakobe has no feeling in his left side and was also shot in lip and his chin.

Crawford is also raising questions about how a gun got past security outside Ladd, especially with metal detectors. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said late Friday night -- that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Mobile Police were called to Ladd-Peebles Stadium around 10 p.m. when shots rang out at the Williamson-Vigor football game -- causing chaos as spectators ran for the exits and players wre told to lay down on the field.

A total of four victims were hit, including two juveniles -- one in critical condition. One of the victims was a female.

The gunfire broke out on the stadium's west exit ramp. Chief Prine said they believe a total of five to seven shots were fired and that they had recovered four shell casings from the scene.

Police released a picture of several suspects of interest wanted in connection with the shooting. Chief Prine said two suspects were seen leaving in a white sedan.

The Mobile County Public School System released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

"Our thoughts are with the victims of Friday night's shooting. This is something that should never happen at a high school football game. We are investigating along with the Mobile Police Department and will make whatever changes are necessary to our safety protocols. MPD has released a photograph of the suspects. We encourage anyone who has any information to help solve this crime to call the police at 251-208-7211."

Chief Prine also urged the suspects to turn themselves in.

If anyone has information that can help investigators -- they're urged to call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.